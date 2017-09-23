Great performance all round, right through.
Did it tough at times, either side of half time.
Big wrap today to Sam Williams, for me upped the the ante when he came on. On what could be his last game he could have gone through the motions.
His celebrations when he scored, the badge kissing and thumping it to me, gives me the impression he wants to stay
