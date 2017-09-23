PopTart wrote:
I think the fact that Wigan don't have top 4 to play for will even things out.
Will hurt the away crowd but I did feel we might be struggling when we were only playing for 5th when they were do or die for semis but now I think we'll want 5th more than they will.
Should be a good game.
I agree and as Wigan now bring their fans over in a taxi
the Trinity faithfull can be the difference.
Lets hope for a good game and finish the season off with a win against The Pies.
Despite regularly picking up silverware, their fans seem to be getting a bit disenchanted with Wane's style of play and they travel nearly as badly as Shudds and their showing at the CC semi final was pitiful for "The Greatest Team", a tag line which is no longer applicable.
Come on Trin !
|