PopTart wrote: I think the fact that Wigan don't have top 4 to play for will even things out.

Will hurt the away crowd but I did feel we might be struggling when we were only playing for 5th when they were do or die for semis but now I think we'll want 5th more than they will.

Should be a good game.

I agree and as Wigan now bring their fans over in a taxithe Trinity faithfull can be the difference.Lets hope for a good game and finish the season off with a win against The Pies.Despite regularly picking up silverware, their fans seem to be getting a bit disenchanted with Wane's style of play and they travel nearly as badly as Shudds and their showing at the CC semi final was pitiful for "The Greatest Team", a tag line which is no longer applicable.Come on Trin !