Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6606
Mr Bliss wrote:
Is there much monetary £££ gain from finishing 5th rather than 6th ????
Doesn't it go up in £25k?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:06 am
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2744
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Willzay wrote:
Doesn't it go up in £25k?
That is what I understand.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:22 am
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 458
After what I've read on the Wigan board I feel so angry at their small minded self centred ways. I've never wanted one team to beat another so much.
The unbelievable arrogance of their supporters and the spoiling entertainment stifling way they play our great game is just too much for me to bear. Come on Trinity, for every true RL supporter outside the Wigan boundary, just smash them for all of us on Saturday.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:10 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1271
I don't like the style of Rugby Wigan play and lets be honest its not that effective. They used to throw the ball around and could hit you from most positions , they now seem more than happy to grind a win out.
I would be over the moon to skin em on Saturday .
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:17 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1435
Uppo58 wrote:
After what I've read on the Wigan board I feel so angry at their small minded self centred ways. I've never wanted one team to beat another so much.
The unbelievable arrogance of their supporters and the spoiling entertainment stifling way they play our great game is just too much for me to bear. Come on Trinity, for every true RL supporter outside the Wigan boundary, just smash them for all of us on Saturday.
Its not just the supporters uppo, its the players as well. I was at a meeting when Michael Shenton was asked which team did he enjoy beating most. He said " Wigan because they are such arrogant sods. They arrive already changed on the bus because they don't think the Cas changing facilities are good enough and leave straight after the game." He also said for the last 2 years they haven't even spoken to the Cas players.
No wonder he enjoy's beating them. Good luck at the weekend.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:45 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2744
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Robert Hicks ref on Saturday.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:12 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3212
wakeytrin wrote:
Robert Hicks ref on Saturday.
Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:42 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1271
With B V going to be our home for some time to come it must be celebration time. I have great memories of the place and to be staying must be the best news for ages.
