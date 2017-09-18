Uppo58 wrote: After what I've read on the Wigan board I feel so angry at their small minded self centred ways. I've never wanted one team to beat another so much.

The unbelievable arrogance of their supporters and the spoiling entertainment stifling way they play our great game is just too much for me to bear. Come on Trinity, for every true RL supporter outside the Wigan boundary, just smash them for all of us on Saturday.

Its not just the supporters uppo, its the players as well. I was at a meeting when Michael Shenton was asked which team did he enjoy beating most. He said " Wigan because they are such arrogant sods. They arrive already changed on the bus because they don't think the Cas changing facilities are good enough and leave straight after the game." He also said for the last 2 years they haven't even spoken to the Cas players.No wonder he enjoy's beating them. Good luck at the weekend.