Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:43 pm
Mr Bliss wrote:
Is there much monetary £££ gain from finishing 5th rather than 6th ????


Doesn't it go up in £25k?
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:06 am
Willzay wrote:
Doesn't it go up in £25k?

That is what I understand.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:22 am
After what I've read on the Wigan board I feel so angry at their small minded self centred ways. I've never wanted one team to beat another so much.
The unbelievable arrogance of their supporters and the spoiling entertainment stifling way they play our great game is just too much for me to bear. Come on Trinity, for every true RL supporter outside the Wigan boundary, just smash them for all of us on Saturday.
