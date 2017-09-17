|
Think we've certainly missed a chance this year but I'll be there to celebrate our progress and hopefully one way or the other get one over on Wigan. As it stands this morning it's not over yet. We need snookers but it's still possible.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:19 am
Yes, a long shot but stranger things have happened than clubs with nothing to play for (nothing to lose) beating those who have. Salford can throw caution to the wind. Castleford can blood some youth perhaps and pick players trying to stake a claim for a GF place...you never know and Lord knows we deserve a break (no snooker pun intended).
As for negativity about our season. I guess some folk can't handle disappointment well and they lose sight of the progress we have made and the fantastic RL we have seen from our team at times. Points galore, pace to burn, players who spill their guts for us and interact with the fans superbly; I am more than happy, in fact I am delighted with our season. To focus too much on the errors we have made and chances missed is churlish. We lost by 4 pts or less on a huge number of occasions so that cannot be all bad luck (though it often was). No point crying over spilt milk. Get the videos out and look at why we lost so many games so narrowly, and try to put it right and make the signings that might stop that, I say. To do that we need to get those season tickets bought. I have read we were close to glory and will we ever get the chance again? Doom and gloom!!! If we keep these players and add a couple of key signings...WHY NOT!!??
Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:18 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
So next Saturday COULD be our last match of the season and COULD be our last match at BV (announcement this week, I am led to believe ??), so we ALL need to get down and show our true appreciation to the boys who have provided us with the best Trinity season in probably two generations.
I was supposed to be working but have managed to get the day off, so will be there with the rest of the family
and would urge anyone who is contemplating staying at home or going to the pub to watch it on TV, to get down to BV and show your true appreciation !!
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:04 pm
Wigan currently 0-20 down to Cas. Saturday might just mean a bit more than thanking the team for a great season at this rate. I can't see Salford beating Saints but stranger things have happened.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:42 pm
Its a shame that Salford play Saints on Thursday I would have preferred for all to kick off at the same time. Anyway its an opportunity to go out with a bang and a Win against a Wigan team that never lack effort. Who knows it could be a Salford win and everything to play for.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:54 pm
Said we needed snookers and snooker number one came in yesterday. not nice to say it but think Wigan also lost a key player yesterday so all on the Doctors mob on Thursday night now.
I'll be there to celebrate on Saturday - the boys deserve it
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:14 pm
Burgess out for season. I wonder if Lockers will be back? Apparently they've lost all 7 games that he's missed this season.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:57 pm
Yesterday we (cas) did you a big favour, and give you another lifeline. You can beat wigan on saturday, they were garbage. All you can do now is win and hope. Your team have been excellent this season and i hope it continues for you.
We will beat hull on friday, so its up to you now.
Good luck
Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:06 pm
Sadly beating Wigan will be immaterial for fourth place on Saturday if Saints beat Salford on Thursday. However, if that does happen then we have to beat Wigan to finish fifth which would be a phenomenal achievement for this club this season.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:25 pm
Is there much monetary £££ gain from finishing 5th rather than 6th ????
