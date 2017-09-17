wakefieldwall wrote: Think we've certainly missed a chance this year but I'll be there to celebrate our progress and hopefully one way or the other get one over on Wigan. As it stands this morning it's not over yet. We need snookers but it's still possible.

Yes, a long shot but stranger things have happened than clubs with nothing to play for (nothing to lose) beating those who have. Salford can throw caution to the wind. Castleford can blood some youth perhaps and pick players trying to stake a claim for a GF place...you never know and Lord knows we deserve a break (no snooker pun intended).As for negativity about our season. I guess some folk can't handle disappointment well and they lose sight of the progress we have made and the fantastic RL we have seen from our team at times. Points galore, pace to burn, players who spill their guts for us and interact with the fans superbly; I am more than happy, in fact I am delighted with our season. To focus too much on the errors we have made and chances missed is churlish. We lost by 4 pts or less on a huge number of occasions so that cannot be all bad luck (though it often was). No point crying over spilt milk. Get the videos out and look at why we lost so many games so narrowly, and try to put it right and make the signings that might stop that, I say. To do that we need to get those season tickets bought. I have read we were close to glory and will we ever get the chance again? Doom and gloom!!! If we keep these players and add a couple of key signings...WHY NOT!!??