Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:11 am
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 476
Think we've certainly missed a chance this year but I'll be there to celebrate our progress and hopefully one way or the other get one over on Wigan. As it stands this morning it's not over yet. We need snookers but it's still possible.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:19 am
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1429
wakefieldwall wrote:
Think we've certainly missed a chance this year but I'll be there to celebrate our progress and hopefully one way or the other get one over on Wigan. As it stands this morning it's not over yet. We need snookers but it's still possible.

Yes, a long shot but stranger things have happened than clubs with nothing to play for (nothing to lose) beating those who have. Salford can throw caution to the wind. Castleford can blood some youth perhaps and pick players trying to stake a claim for a GF place...you never know and Lord knows we deserve a break (no snooker pun intended).
As for negativity about our season. I guess some folk can't handle disappointment well and they lose sight of the progress we have made and the fantastic RL we have seen from our team at times. Points galore, pace to burn, players who spill their guts for us and interact with the fans superbly; I am more than happy, in fact I am delighted with our season. To focus too much on the errors we have made and chances missed is churlish. We lost by 4 pts or less on a huge number of occasions so that cannot be all bad luck (though it often was). No point crying over spilt milk. Get the videos out and look at why we lost so many games so narrowly, and try to put it right and make the signings that might stop that, I say. To do that we need to get those season tickets bought. I have read we were close to glory and will we ever get the chance again? Doom and gloom!!! If we keep these players and add a couple of key signings...WHY NOT!!??
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:18 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1624
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
So next Saturday COULD be our last match of the season and COULD be our last match at BV (announcement this week, I am led to believe ??), so we ALL need to get down and show our true appreciation to the boys who have provided us with the best Trinity season in probably two generations.
I was supposed to be working but have managed to get the day off, so will be there with the rest of the family :D and would urge anyone who is contemplating staying at home or going to the pub to watch it on TV, to get down to BV and show your true appreciation !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Previous

