Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:28 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1267
I'm sorry but it does sound patronising. How come we have been presented with a rare opportunity. the clubs worked bloody hard to achieve its position .
Cas have had a great season and have been great to watch but I find it amazing that all of a sudden they have become the measuring stick of success . Huddersfield fans adopted the same attitude a couple of seasons ago so would you say that Cas are probably where Hudds where 2 seasons ago.
Nothings been handed to Wakey on a plate and the sooner our own supporters recognise that fact the sooner we can come to terms with after everything that's gone on just how well the clubs done.
I sense we can expect more patronising comments followed by no offence.
We don't require any kind of simpothy votes .
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:44 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 485
To be fair to him, it is a rare opportunity, we've not exactly been banging on the door of the top 4 consistently for the past 10 years, it's been this season. He's also not denied that were improving both on and of the field, which we most certainly are. I would take it as a compliment to say we're a couple of years behind Cas, they spent 4-5 years building something special at their club, and we're just coming to the end of our 2nd year of rebuilding a whole club. Next season we will have more stability with the playing group and more idea how to play in both high scoring games and tight games which will be invaluable if we're to push on as a club
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:52 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7018
lampyboy wrote:
I'm sorry but it does sound patronising. How come we have been presented with a rare opportunity. the clubs worked bloody hard to achieve its position .
Cas have had a great season and have been great to watch but I find it amazing that all of a sudden they have become the measuring stick of success . Huddersfield fans adopted the same attitude a couple of seasons ago so would you say that Cas are probably where Hudds where 2 seasons ago.
Nothings been handed to Wakey on a plate and the sooner our own supporters recognise that fact the sooner we can come to terms with after everything that's gone on just how well the clubs done.
I sense we can expect more patronising comments followed by no offence.
We don't require any kind of sympathy votes .

Summed up perfectly for me.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:28 am
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 161
Egg Banjo wrote:
I know several Cas fans who considered last season a success at the time, not least for having Solomona score the most amount of tries


It was a success considering that our captain and Roberts,two of the best try manufacturers hardly played any matches last year.
I went into last year confident of a top four spot if we held on to our first choice line up.
You know one or two cas fans that where happy about last year under the circumstances but overall it was disappointing not to get in the top four
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:39 am
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1367
Egg Banjo wrote:
To be fair to him, it is a rare opportunity, we've not exactly been banging on the door of the top 4 consistently for the past 10 years, it's been this season. He's also not denied that were improving both on and of the field, which we most certainly are. I would take it as a compliment to say we're a couple of years behind Cas, they spent 4-5 years building something special at their club, and we're just coming to the end of our 2nd year of rebuilding a whole club. Next season we will have more stability with the playing group and more idea how to play in both high scoring games and tight games which will be invaluable if we're to push on as a club


None of what you said has any relevance to what I posted.

At what point did I give Wakefield a sympathy vote?

Two years ago castleford came out of a full rebuild of the club to start becoming reasonably successful considering their (at best) mediocrity for the previous 10 years, both on and off the field.

Which part of this doesn't apply to the Wakefield of 2017?

The people who run the club have built a stable and competitive club.

If you think I'm saying that put of sympathy then so be it. I don't understand it, but I guess some folk will always put a negative spin on things.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:49 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7018
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
None of what you said has any relevance to what I posted.

At what point did I give Wakefield a sympathy vote?

Two years ago castleford came out of a full rebuild of the club to start becoming reasonably successful considering their (at best) mediocrity for the previous 10 years, both on and off the field.

Which part of this doesn't apply to the Wakefield of 2017?

The people who run the club have built a stable and competitive club.

If you think I'm saying that put of sympathy then so be it. I don't understand it, but I guess some folk will always put a negative spin on things.

Dave old boy it might help if you quote the right poster, egg banjo was in effect agreeing with what you said :oops:
