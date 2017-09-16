I'm sorry but it does sound patronising. How come we have been presented with a rare opportunity. the clubs worked bloody hard to achieve its position .
Cas have had a great season and have been great to watch but I find it amazing that all of a sudden they have become the measuring stick of success . Huddersfield fans adopted the same attitude a couple of seasons ago so would you say that Cas are probably where Hudds where 2 seasons ago.
Nothings been handed to Wakey on a plate and the sooner our own supporters recognise that fact the sooner we can come to terms with after everything that's gone on just how well the clubs done.
I sense we can expect more patronising comments followed by no offence.
We don't require any kind of simpothy votes .
