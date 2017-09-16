To be fair to him, it is a rare opportunity, we've not exactly been banging on the door of the top 4 consistently for the past 10 years, it's been this season. He's also not denied that were improving both on and of the field, which we most certainly are. I would take it as a compliment to say we're a couple of years behind Cas, they spent 4-5 years building something special at their club, and we're just coming to the end of our 2nd year of rebuilding a whole club. Next season we will have more stability with the playing group and more idea how to play in both high scoring games and tight games which will be invaluable if we're to push on as a club