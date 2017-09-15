Even if Wigan won on Sunday, you can still pee on their chips, as they still need to beat you guys to get into the 4.



Everyone's shouting that Wigan are favourites now, but in effect they have to win 4 from 4 to even have a chance. Lose to either us or you, and saints beat Salford, they finish 5th.



I'd agree with a previous poster with regard to your season. To even be considering the top 4 in February would've been laughable (no offence)



But for the same token you can't really brush off the last two weeks with that stance.



Wakefield had a tremendous opportunity, regardless of whether it was unprecedented, and unfortunately failed at the final hurdle.



No doubt this season will breed confidence for the next, however it is a rare chance gone begging.



With regard to seeing 2016 as a success at castleford, it's very much a mixed bag for me. Considering the injuries which crippled us all season, finishing 5th, with one of our players breaking the try scoring record and another winning the Albert Goldthorpe medal, there were certainly little victories amongst the mediocrity of winning around 50% of our games.



In hindsight though, the exposure the fringe players got from more game time in 2016 has no doubt put us in phenomenal shape this year as a squad.



Hitchcox, minikin, mcmeeken, springer..... To name a few, were not intended to be in the starting 13 last year, however it's certainly developed their game.



I feel wakefield are where castleford were maybe 2 years ago.



That's not to sound patronising or condescending in any way, our growth on and off the field was equally as unprecedented as yours, and it's equally as good to see for the local game. (albeit my enthusiasm for Wakefield is obviously a little more muted lol)