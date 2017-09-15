WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:42 pm
braytontiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2098
Location: living room
Egg Banjo wrote:
What does it matter if we finish the season in 6th or 7th, the season as a whole has been a success and an improvement on last season.

At the end of last season we had a points difference of -331 and 20 points, this season with 1 game to play and were on +65 and 30 points. If you want to go a further season back, we only won 7 games in 2015 and finished the 23 regular rounds on -527 points.

Cas fans last year considered 2016 a success for their team and they finished 9 points away from the top 4 on +22 points, this year they improved again and comfortably won the league with games to spare and are on +443 with 2 games to go


Cas finished last season on 32 points 4 points off 4th. We had 22 points after the regular 23 rounds
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:47 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 482
braytontiger wrote:
Cas finished last season on 32 points 4 points off 4th. We had 22 points after the regular 23 rounds


Cas finished on 31 points in 5th, Saints finished on 40 points in 4th. Cas also had 21 points after the regular 23 round. (Cas also finished on +22 points, finishing the regular season on -23)

Three pieces of information and you managed to get them all wrong... kudos
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:00 pm
Bigboff
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 160
Egg Banjo wrote:
Cas finished on 31 points in 5th, Saints finished on 40 points in 4th. Cas also had 21 points after the regular 23 round. (Cas also finished on +22 points, finishing the regular season on -23)

Three pieces of information and you managed to get them all wrong... kudos


Cas fans considered 2016 a success you say ...one peice of information you got wrong.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:10 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: Poodle Power!
Lockers700 wrote:
I'm on nights but I'm gonna drag myself out of bed to give the lads a good send off after their efforts this season, regardless of how it finishes. I think we all realise we might never get this chance again but we've come so close on a number of occasions this year that you have to hope it's all part of the learning process.

Up the Trin!


What do you mean , we all think we might not get this chance again!

I certainly don't, with the players we now have as far as I'm concerned this is just the beginning. Don't be so defeatist ;-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:20 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 574
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????


I understand and sympathise with this viewpoint. I also understand and sympathise with the other viewpoint that we would have taken this before the start of the season. Your expectations and goals have to shift throughout the season. How I feel lies somewhere in the middle of the two viewpoints. Pleased we've had a good season but disappointed with how it has ended. That said, Cas beat Wigan and it is all on as we can beat Wigan at home!
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:22 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 482
Bigboff wrote:
Cas fans considered 2016 a success you say ...one peice of information you got wrong.


I know several Cas fans who considered last season a success at the time, not least for having Solomona score the most amount of tries
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:38 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10709
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Satisfied with a good season, but we have not won anything to celebrate. Still will show my appreciation of the effort the players have put in. I thought they were done at the start of the 8's but they well and truly proved me wrong. Individual errors have cost us, certainly not lack of effort.
1/10
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:02 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1265
individual errors have been a factor but I would say the couple of team performances have contributed more. The two games against Shudds and the loss in the CC v Salford could have changed the whole season. Also that bit of luck would have helped .
