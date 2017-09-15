Egg Banjo wrote:

What does it matter if we finish the season in 6th or 7th, the season as a whole has been a success and an improvement on last season.



At the end of last season we had a points difference of -331 and 20 points, this season with 1 game to play and were on +65 and 30 points. If you want to go a further season back, we only won 7 games in 2015 and finished the 23 regular rounds on -527 points.



Cas fans last year considered 2016 a success for their team and they finished 9 points away from the top 4 on +22 points, this year they improved again and comfortably won the league with games to spare and are on +443 with 2 games to go