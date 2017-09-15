WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Post a reply
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:42 pm
braytontiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2098
Location: living room
Egg Banjo wrote:
What does it matter if we finish the season in 6th or 7th, the season as a whole has been a success and an improvement on last season.

At the end of last season we had a points difference of -331 and 20 points, this season with 1 game to play and were on +65 and 30 points. If you want to go a further season back, we only won 7 games in 2015 and finished the 23 regular rounds on -527 points.

Cas fans last year considered 2016 a success for their team and they finished 9 points away from the top 4 on +22 points, this year they improved again and comfortably won the league with games to spare and are on +443 with 2 games to go


Cas finished last season on 32 points 4 points off 4th. We had 22 points after the regular 23 rounds
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, borocat, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, got there, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, Lockers700, marc271841, MKcat, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, Redscat, trin77, Trinity1315, Trinitysince1952, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71, Yahoo [Bot] and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,0472,20976,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
13
- 6PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM