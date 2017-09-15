WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:04 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1263
I would love to stuff Wigan on Saturday but do you know what ever the result its an opportunity to show my support and let the players know how much I appreciate their efforts. I can not think of that many poor results and with the rub of the green we could have and should have done slightly better.
The lads need a massive slap on the back its been a fantastic team effort and with just a couple of squad signings I can see the club progressing even further next season . No pressure then on the coaching staff and players. We have a relatively settled squad that should progress next season.
Lets give Wigan a thumping on our last home game and go out on a high, who knows
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
BOJ042

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 79
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:13 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1662
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????

:WAVE:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:33 pm
RWB

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 24
Agree with both of you. This year was a massive opportunity and who knows when our next shot at making the semis may come around.
That said, considering two years ago we were in the MPG the upward curve the club has been on since then is awesome. The lads have consistently left it all on the pitch this season and I for one will be there to show my appreciation for that.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:44 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 480
What does it matter if we finish the season in 6th or 7th, the season as a whole has been a success and an improvement on last season.

At the end of last season we had a points difference of -331 and 20 points, this season with 1 game to play and were on +65 and 30 points. If you want to go a further season back, we only won 7 games in 2015 and finished the 23 regular rounds on -527 points.

Cas fans last year considered 2016 a success for their team and they finished 9 points away from the top 4 on +22 points, this year they improved again and comfortably won the league with games to spare and are on +443 with 2 games to go
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:41 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11347
Location: The City of Wakefield
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????


Yet at the start of the season 90% on here would have gladly taken 6th place, yet you still want to sneer and deride?
Of course it's a reason to celebrate, we aren't one of the big boys and it's been a super achievement for a club like ours.

I shouldn't respond you at all really, but jeez you are either a good troll or an utter fool and I genuinely can't work out
which! :THINK:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:54 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1283
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????


:lol: :lol: :lol: :CRAZY:
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:02 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2731
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
On Wakey site still showing kick off at 7.00!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:03 pm
wtid71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 290
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????



You're the kind of fan I always dread being stood next to on match day. Glass half empty or what :DEPRESSED:
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:23 pm
Lockers700
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 131
I'm on nights but I'm gonna drag myself out of bed to give the lads a good send off after their efforts this season, regardless of how it finishes. I think we all realise we might never get this chance again but we've come so close on a number of occasions this year that you have to hope it's all part of the learning process.

Up the Trin!
