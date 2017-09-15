I would love to stuff Wigan on Saturday but do you know what ever the result its an opportunity to show my support and let the players know how much I appreciate their efforts. I can not think of that many poor results and with the rub of the green we could have and should have done slightly better.

The lads need a massive slap on the back its been a fantastic team effort and with just a couple of squad signings I can see the club progressing even further next season . No pressure then on the coaching staff and players. We have a relatively settled squad that should progress next season.

Lets give Wigan a thumping on our last home game and go out on a high, who knows