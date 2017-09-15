WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan on Saturday celebration time

Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:04 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1263
I would love to stuff Wigan on Saturday but do you know what ever the result its an opportunity to show my support and let the players know how much I appreciate their efforts. I can not think of that many poor results and with the rub of the green we could have and should have done slightly better.
The lads need a massive slap on the back its been a fantastic team effort and with just a couple of squad signings I can see the club progressing even further next season . No pressure then on the coaching staff and players. We have a relatively settled squad that should progress next season.
Lets give Wigan a thumping on our last home game and go out on a high, who knows
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 79
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:13 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1662
BOJ042 wrote:
celebration of coming 6th - is that why we will never get anywhere.....

we should easily be 3rd and because of own expectations and just plain dumb play we celebrate come 6th!!!!! I for one am not going to be - its a massive Ignore missed opportunity - will we ever get there again?????

:WAVE:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:33 pm
RWB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2016 4:02 pm
Posts: 24
Agree with both of you. This year was a massive opportunity and who knows when our next shot at making the semis may come around.
That said, considering two years ago we were in the MPG the upward curve the club has been on since then is awesome. The lads have consistently left it all on the pitch this season and I for one will be there to show my appreciation for that.
Re: Wigan on Saturday celebration time
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:44 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 480
What does it matter if we finish the season in 6th or 7th, the season as a whole has been a success and an improvement on last season.

At the end of last season we had a points difference of -331 and 20 points, this season with 1 game to play and were on +65 and 30 points. If you want to go a further season back, we only won 7 games in 2015 and finished the 23 regular rounds on -527 points.

Cas fans last year considered 2016 a success for their team and they finished 9 points away from the top 4 on +22 points, this year they improved again and comfortably won the league with games to spare and are on +443 with 2 games to go
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, BOJ042, braytontiger, bren2k, chapylad, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, desmond decker, FIL, Fordy, got there, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, MKcat, Mr Bliss, Mr. Zucchini Head, nathb6, oooh Gravy!, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Sandal Cat, subwaysav, thepimp007, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 253 guests

