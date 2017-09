Captain Hook wrote: Sell himself? Not our problem surely. Not playing Hiku would be cutting off our nose to spite our face, apart from which if he hadn't come in I suspect our SL status would still be in jeopardy, Pomeroy hasn't and wouldn't have made such a difference.

I agree with you regarding Hiku he's been a bright spot all be it too brief and we're still paying him so he plays for me. Pomeroy looked ok unfortunate with the timing of his injury and IMO Currie should be putting his feet up