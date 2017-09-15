WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Featherstone.

Squad for Featherstone.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:35 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3486
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, George King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith.

