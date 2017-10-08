WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Rhinos Captain

Post a reply
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:04 pm
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1434
Is this not a bit of a red herring in sports these days. Ideally you want a number of players to have the characteristics as leaders. Who actually gets the armband should be less relevant. We have been successful because of what the core group bring.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 5miler, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Google Adsense [Bot], HRS Rhino, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, Maverick Rhino, morrisseyisawire, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, Rammer, rhinos_bish, rodhutch, rugbyreddog, son of headingley, The Eagle, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau, Towns88, WF Rhino and 623 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,3403,03676,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.