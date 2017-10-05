Unless you're in the inner sanctum, it's difficult to know who is the right person - you'd need to see the dynamics, how each individual speaks, acts and the respect they're given by the other players. Both Danny and Rob appear to have suggested Ward is the man over the last 24 hours.



I do worry about Ward though - and I know this might not please the PC brigade, but he still seems very vulnerable, even troubled to me. The way McD spoke about the fact 'he had to play' when talking about his injury and mental wellbeing, even how Ward himself spoke about his feelings last weekend and that he went to a very dark place. I imagine if he hadn't been able to play, there'd have been a serious challenge to his mental health.



So, whilst I have an immense amount of respect for him as an individual and how he has been so open and honest about his mental health, how he's dealt with his set backs and his courage to not only make it on the field yesterday, but to put in the performance he did, I'm not sure he's the best man for the job. I'm 100% sure he's an absolute asset as a leader within the group, but I'm not sure it's right for him or the team - but I do say that with the caveat that I'm not in the inner sanctum, it's just my thoughts from what I see externally. The flip side is that both Danny and Rob appear to support him, and that is definitely worth more than my opinion.