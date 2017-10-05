WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:09 pm
Bobtownrhino Stevo's Armpit

Parcell absolutely no doubt and tie him in for as long as possible
Ward too injury prone
Watkins has enough on with kicking
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:48 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Ward is the clear stand out option for me
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:57 pm
think moon could do a great job been a revolution this season in my opinion
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:51 pm
Gotta be Ward for me now after that performance with a dislocated shoulder, shows his commitment to the club and (if thre were any doubt) his mental toughness
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:01 pm
Stevie Ward
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:15 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
I think Mags saying Ward will lead this team at the post match press conference is a telling hint.
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:15 pm
Unless you're in the inner sanctum, it's difficult to know who is the right person - you'd need to see the dynamics, how each individual speaks, acts and the respect they're given by the other players. Both Danny and Rob appear to have suggested Ward is the man over the last 24 hours.

I do worry about Ward though - and I know this might not please the PC brigade, but he still seems very vulnerable, even troubled to me. The way McD spoke about the fact 'he had to play' when talking about his injury and mental wellbeing, even how Ward himself spoke about his feelings last weekend and that he went to a very dark place. I imagine if he hadn't been able to play, there'd have been a serious challenge to his mental health.

So, whilst I have an immense amount of respect for him as an individual and how he has been so open and honest about his mental health, how he's dealt with his set backs and his courage to not only make it on the field yesterday, but to put in the performance he did, I'm not sure he's the best man for the job. I'm 100% sure he's an absolute asset as a leader within the group, but I'm not sure it's right for him or the team - but I do say that with the caveat that I'm not in the inner sanctum, it's just my thoughts from what I see externally. The flip side is that both Danny and Rob appear to support him, and that is definitely worth more than my opinion.
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:20 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Why not let the players decide?
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:25 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Why not let the players decide?


Would certainly mean they bought in to the decision, but I'd suggest the coaching staff are the best places to make the decision - being that one step removed, and having oversight of each individuals influence on their team mates puts them in the best position to decide who's the right person. It shouldn't be a popularity contest, which if it was purely the players decision, it would be influenced by popularity.
