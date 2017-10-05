WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:09 pm
Parcell absolutely no doubt and tie him in for as long as possible
Ward too injury prone
Watkins has enough on with kicking
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:48 pm
Ward is the clear stand out option for me
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:57 pm
think moon could do a great job been a revolution this season in my opinion
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:51 pm
Gotta be Ward for me now after that performance with a dislocated shoulder, shows his commitment to the club and (if thre were any doubt) his mental toughness
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:01 pm
Stevie Ward
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:15 am
I think Mags saying Ward will lead this team at the post match press conference is a telling hint.
