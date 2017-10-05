WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:09 pm
Bobtownrhino

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 92
Parcell absolutely no doubt and tie him in for as long as possible
Ward too injury prone
Watkins has enough on with kicking
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:48 pm
Omar Little



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1510
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Ward is the clear stand out option for me
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:57 pm
HAILESY


Joined: Tue Jul 27, 2010 6:12 pm
Posts: 222
think moon could do a great job been a revolution this season in my opinion
