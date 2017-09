Reading Sophie Watkins blog about kallums troubles a few years ago, and how Stevie Ward helped him through it, I think speaks volumes about Stevie's character especially of someone that age. Also all the work he's done with mantality and getting other athletes to talk about mental health.

I think from little glimpses like this you can see Stevie is very mature, very well respected and has a tough character with a level head. I also think his experience with injuries he could use for his advantage. Knowing what adversity feels like only strengthens your character more.

As well as being a fierce competitor on the pitch and good when speaking in front of camera.

I think all these are attributes of a strong leader. And why for me he is by far the obvious choice to take the captaincy next year.