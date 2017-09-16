Got to be Ward for me. As others have said, it'd be a long term appointment & I reckon would bring out the best in him.
He seems to have all the attributes you'd want in a Captain who will lead, & represent, our club.
Parcell has had an excellent year, Watkins has moved towards his form of a few years ago, Cuthbo has always turned up & stood up and JJB, well he's Leeds to the bone, but Ward can be our next Sinners so for me it's a no-brained!
