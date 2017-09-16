WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

2018 | Rhinos Captain
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:48 am
Whoever it is, it should be a long term choice, Picking someone like Ward would feel like a breakaway from the past, he'd be my choice by miles
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
2018 | Rhinos Captain
Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:36 am
Got to be Ward for me. As others have said, it'd be a long term appointment & I reckon would bring out the best in him.
He seems to have all the attributes you'd want in a Captain who will lead, & represent, our club.
Parcell has had an excellent year, Watkins has moved towards his form of a few years ago, Cuthbo has always turned up & stood up and JJB, well he's Leeds to the bone, but Ward can be our next Sinners so for me it's a no-brained!
