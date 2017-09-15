Ward would be my choice. A great role-model for aspiring players coming through the academy. Skillful, tough, and fits the leadership profile of someone like Sinfield.
Parcell's not been here long enough IMO. Can't remember the last time an import had the role long-term. Could be a good deputy given that Ward is likely to not do the full 80 every week.
