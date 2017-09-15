WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Rhinos Captain

2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:25 am
xparksider
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 150
Who would you like to see as the next captain of the Rhinos and why?
My choice would be Parcell as he always shows the right attitude and, I think, is a born winner.
Your thoughts???
Re: THE NEXT RHINOS CAPTAIN.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:31 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7897
For me it's Watkins or Ward. Judging by when players were out this season, it looks like it'll be Watkins.
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:03 pm
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8703
Location: LDZ
Stevie Ward. Long term.

I think he would really thrive off it


Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:15 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1081
Think we should be picking someone for the long term but wouldn't be surprised to see it go to JJB with it looking likely he's carrying on.
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:45 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Hill Valley
Ward for me. Parcell could be a left field choice though.

And if we get another season or two of him because of it i'm good with that :D .

Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:23 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 551
I posted this in June, for me its a no brainer,

Sinfield became captain at 22 and became the greatest captain this club will ever see. Its no secret Stevie Ward was/is affectionately referred to as "Mini Kev" whilst Sinfield was still at the club. He'll be 24 by the time the 2018 season kicks off. Its definitely his time.

A captain should be one who epitomises the clubs values, who lives and breathes the club and who’s future is still yet to be made.

Mags is Leeds through and through but his era was also Sinfields. Cuthbo and Parcell don’t need the hassle.

Ward is the perfect fit.







Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:04 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 913
Ward 100% imo & make KW his VC.

Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:26 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4590
Location: Living the Dream
Parcell with Ward and JJB vice captains



Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:15 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 343
Stevie Ward for me. Just hope he continues to stay healthy. Sensational player who is tough every single week and would be a respected leader.

I know hes the type of person and player who when he spoke i would listen to.
Re: 2018 | Rhinos Captain
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:23 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6325
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Ward would be my choice. A great role-model for aspiring players coming through the academy. Skillful, tough, and fits the leadership profile of someone like Sinfield.

Parcell's not been here long enough IMO. Can't remember the last time an import had the role long-term. Could be a good deputy given that Ward is likely to not do the full 80 every week.

