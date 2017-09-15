Sinfield became captain at 22 and became the greatest captain this club will ever see. Its no secret Stevie Ward was/is affectionately referred to as "Mini Kev" whilst Sinfield was still at the club. He'll be 24 by the time the 2018 season kicks off. Its definitely his time.



A captain should be one who epitomises the clubs values, who lives and breathes the club and who’s future is still yet to be made.



Mags is Leeds through and through but his era was also Sinfields. Cuthbo and Parcell don’t need the hassle.



Ward is the perfect fit.