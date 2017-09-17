WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:55 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 650
Lebron James wrote:
52 away fans lol. The sooner huds go down the better

Regards

King James


That's 52 more away fans than Catalan bring, should they be relegated too
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:22 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13330
Location: Ossett
Judder Man wrote:
Wakefield have a drum


We absolutely do *not* have a drum; Wakefield fans are far too curmudgeonly for that kind of shenanigans.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:09 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15181
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I was on the western terrace at Leeds on Friday night. The sound of the demolition gang would have been more pleasing to the ear than the monotonous thud of that frickin drum. I think it must have affected Salford as well as they struggled to concentrate for more than a couple of sets.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:48 am
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14837
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Just out of interest what is the acceptable low number of fans a team are allowed before they are issued with a 'relegation'? what is the home and away figures as i can't find it on the RFL site.

Also is there a clause where we can 'relegate' clubs with larger number of fans who remain quiet throughout the game too? (as most of the 'big clubs' would be in the championship in that case)

Cheers
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
