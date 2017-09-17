Just out of interest what is the acceptable low number of fans a team are allowed before they are issued with a 'relegation'? what is the home and away figures as i can't find it on the RFL site.
Also is there a clause where we can 'relegate' clubs with larger number of fans who remain quiet throughout the game too? (as most of the 'big clubs' would be in the championship in that case)
Cheers
