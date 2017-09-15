WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:30 am
GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:04 pm
Huddersfield are so bad they are making Barba look good

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:34 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Huddersfield are so bad they are making Barba look good

Just the game he wanted to get some match confidence, nothing wrong with that.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:57 am
We put the cue on the rack weeks ago, survival was our goal this year and we achieved it.

on a side note there were 80 Huddersfield fans there last night and we had to have a steward come up and tell us to 'quieten down a bit'.

Are Rugby league grounds becoming as sanitised as football?
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:14 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
We put the cue on the rack weeks ago, survival was our goal this year and we achieved it.

on a side note there were 80 Huddersfield fans there last night and we had to have a steward come up and tell us to 'quieten down a bit'.

Are Rugby league grounds becoming as sanitised as football?


We counted 52 fans at kick off, don't think Danny Brough brought his kicking boots.
Think the steward was getting annoyed with that bloke who seemed to be suffering from O.C.D. with the cow bell, took us by surprise that we thought Yorkshire blokes were more interested in sheep.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:16 pm
By, you're funny. And by "funny" I mean pathetic.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:02 pm
Judder Man wrote:
We counted 52 fans at kick off, don't think Danny Brough brought his kicking boots.
.
.
Think the steward was getting annoyed with that bloke who seemed to be suffering from O.C.D. with the cow bell, took us by surprise that we thought Yorkshire blokes were more interested in sheep.


We got 77 then another family with a babby came in :)

Plus it wasn't a bloke it was a young kid, we're not known as the 'cowbell army' for nowt tha knows.....baaa
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:06 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
We got 77 then another family with a babby came in :)

Plus it wasn't a bloke it was a young kid, we're not known as the 'cowbell army' for nowt tha knows.....baaa


Does the young kid annoy all the fans at home games with that cow bell, it was like 80 mins of chinese water torture, why do Yorkshire teams have to bring in some musical instrument, I think Leeds and Wakefield have a drum and Bradford a trumpet in the past. Is it some sort of Yorkshire Brass Band pit miners spin off or something.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:50 pm
Just a bit of fun for our handful of fans and nope he doesn't the crowd respond to it and join in !
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:07 pm
52 away fans lol. The sooner huds go down the better

