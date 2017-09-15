|
Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
|
GAME ON : St. Helens v Huddersfield Giants - 20:00:00
GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
|
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:04 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 940
|
Huddersfield are so bad they are making Barba look good
Regards
King James
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5583
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
Lebron James wrote:
Huddersfield are so bad they are making Barba look good
Regards
King James
Just the game he wanted to get some match confidence, nothing wrong with that.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:57 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14835Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
We put the cue on the rack weeks ago, survival was our goal this year and we achieved it.
on a side note there were 80 Huddersfield fans there last night and we had to have a steward come up and tell us to 'quieten down a bit'.
Are Rugby league grounds becoming as sanitised as football?
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5583
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
We put the cue on the rack weeks ago, survival was our goal this year and we achieved it.
on a side note there were 80 Huddersfield fans there last night and we had to have a steward come up and tell us to 'quieten down a bit'.
Are Rugby league grounds becoming as sanitised as football?
We counted 52 fans at kick off, don't think Danny Brough brought his kicking boots.
.
.
Think the steward was getting annoyed with that bloke who seemed to be suffering from O.C.D. with the cow bell, took us by surprise that we thought Yorkshire blokes were more interested in sheep.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 103
|
By, you're funny. And by "funny" I mean pathetic.
|
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14835Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Judder Man wrote:
We counted 52 fans at kick off, don't think Danny Brough brought his kicking boots.
.
.
Think the steward was getting annoyed with that bloke who seemed to be suffering from O.C.D. with the cow bell, took us by surprise that we thought Yorkshire blokes were more interested in sheep.
We got 77 then another family with a babby came in
Plus it wasn't a bloke it was a young kid, we're not known as the 'cowbell army' for nowt tha knows.....baaa
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5583
Location: Now in Enemy Country
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
We got 77 then another family with a babby came in
Plus it wasn't a bloke it was a young kid, we're not known as the 'cowbell army' for nowt tha knows.....baaa
Does the young kid annoy all the fans at home games with that cow bell, it was like 80 mins of chinese water torture, why do Yorkshire teams have to bring in some musical instrument, I think Leeds and Wakefield have a drum and Bradford a trumpet in the past. Is it some sort of Yorkshire Brass Band pit miners spin off or something.
|
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
|
Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14835Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Just a bit of fun for our handful of fans and nope he doesn't the crowd respond to it and join in !
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
//adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 940
|
52 away fans lol. The sooner huds go down the better
Regards
King James
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: DannyB, eric35, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, jus@casvegas, Kevin Turvey, Kevs Head, Marcus Notsquare, Mr. Zucchini Head, Parkside Freddie, redbeard, robinrovers10, Roy Haggerty, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 156 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace