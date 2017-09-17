wakefieldwall wrote: Game in July 2015 at their place. Talking to Hull fans on the bus "can you do us a favour and win today so that idiot Radford gets sacked". Won't hear many of them coming out with that at the moment.



I liked Radford as player and as a coach think he'll take Hull all the way this year.

Maybe. I am a bit more of the opinion he might be a good coach than I used to be but Hull have still thrown up what sounded some shocking performances this season (fewer) in spite of their success. He has money and a pretty good bunch of players. Will they win SL? Well I would have said nobody will touch Cas but now that Gale's appendix has intervened, maybe. I have a horrible feeling one of the Lancastrian pair are going to sneak up on the rails. But that's another discussion. Radford a master? Still a no for me but he is has gone up in my rankings a bit this year