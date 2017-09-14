Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger



Lee Radford's comment on our performance on Humberside tonight. Disrespectful I thought. He gives us no credit for dominating the first half and reduces our display to that comment. Well Lee, I would take a look at your own efforts as a coach. With all the advantages you have at Hull, do you reckon you are a master of your trade?

Edited...at least Gareth Ellis knows how to pay respect in his comments on Sky at the end

Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals



Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade

He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.

He said it as a complement.

Like an all rounder at cricket.

Like an all rounder at cricket.

A Jack of all trades is not bad at any trade but is above average at all without being the best.......and can adapt. I like that about us.



It's funny, because I would say Hull are more of a workmanlike team than we are?! The stats about tries scored, and tries scored from within your own half backs that up. They are a forward orientated team who are methodical, most of their backs are slow, I reckon only Shaul could probably go the full length, we have Tupou, Miller, BJB, Johnstone, MCB......but they are very good at what they do, they grind you down and get over you physically eventually. Good luck to them, I would rather have them win it than anyone else, us excepted obviously, still not over yet!!! charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger



Egg Banjo wrote: Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals



Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade

You wouldn't have known from the weight of Hull fans wanting him sacked at various points in the last 2 years. I am not saying he's a bad coach, just not a master.... Great end to last season? A goal post from the same this year... Hull's funding v ours...he has a bit to prove before he gets master status for me. Anyway good luck to Hull. They are a good side of that there is no argument.



hull2524 wrote: He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.

Well maybe I wasn't in the best of moods after the match driving home and listening to Humberside but it came across as condescending.

don't think radders meant it like that, anyway hope results go your way this weekend and your still in the hunt next week, for me your derserve big raps for your season,



hull2524 wrote: don't think radders meant it like that, anyway hope results go your way this weekend and your still in the hunt next week, for me your derserve big raps for your season,

Yeah, to be fair he probably didn't. I don't suppose I should be expecting him to be a great orator! I just wasn't in the mood for hearing that sort of comment!

Yeah, to be fair he probably didn't. I don't suppose I should be expecting him to be a great orator! I just wasn't in the mood for hearing that sort of comment!

Good luck to you too. Hope w don't have these lancies coming up on the rails and nicking the trophy from Yorkshire!!



Game in July 2015 at their place. Talking to Hull fans on the bus "can you do us a favour and win today so that idiot Radford gets sacked". Won't hear many of them coming out with that at the moment.



