It's funny, because I would say Hull are more of a workmanlike team than we are?! The stats about tries scored, and tries scored from within your own half backs that up. They are a forward orientated team who are methodical, most of their backs are slow, I reckon only Shaul could probably go the full length, we have Tupou, Miller, BJB, Johnstone, MCB......but they are very good at what they do, they grind you down and get over you physically eventually. Good luck to them, I would rather have them win it than anyone else, us excepted obviously, still not over yet!!!