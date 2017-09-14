|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
|
Lee Radford's comment on our performance on Humberside tonight. Disrespectful I thought. He gives us no credit for dominating the first half and reduces our display to that comment. Well Lee, I would take a look at your own efforts as a coach. With all the advantages you have at Hull, do you reckon you are a master of your trade?
Edited...at least Gareth Ellis knows how to pay respect in his comments on Sky at the end
Last edited by charlie63wildcat
on Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:27 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:01 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 478
|
Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals
Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:10 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4791
|
He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:36 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9515
Location: wakefield
|
He said it as a complement.
Like an all rounder at cricket.
A Jack of all trades is not bad at any trade but is above average at all without being the best.......and can adapt. I like that about us.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 256
|
It's funny, because I would say Hull are more of a workmanlike team than we are?! The stats about tries scored, and tries scored from within your own half backs that up. They are a forward orientated team who are methodical, most of their backs are slow, I reckon only Shaul could probably go the full length, we have Tupou, Miller, BJB, Johnstone, MCB......but they are very good at what they do, they grind you down and get over you physically eventually. Good luck to them, I would rather have them win it than anyone else, us excepted obviously, still not over yet!!!
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:38 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
|
Egg Banjo wrote:
Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals
Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade
You wouldn't have known from the weight of Hull fans wanting him sacked at various points in the last 2 years. Great end to last season? A goal post from the same this year...I beg to differ given Hull's funding v ours
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
|
hull2524 wrote:
He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.
Well maybe I wasn't in the best of moods after the match driving home and listening to Humberside
but it came across as condescending.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:04 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4791
|
don't think radders meant it like that, anyway hope results go your way this weekend and your still in the hunt next week, for me your derserve big raps for your season,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
