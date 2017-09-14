WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - "Jack of all trades and masters of none"

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity "Jack of all trades and masters of none"

Post a reply
"Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:58 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
Lee Radford's comment on our performance on Humberside tonight. Disrespectful I thought. He gives us no credit for dominating the first half and reduces our display to that comment. Well Lee, I would take a look at your own efforts as a coach. With all the advantages you have at Hull, do you reckon you are a master of your trade?
Edited...at least Gareth Ellis knows how to pay respect in his comments on Sky at the end
Last edited by charlie63wildcat on Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:27 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:01 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 478
Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals

Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:10 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4786
He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:36 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9515
Location: wakefield
He said it as a complement.
Like an all rounder at cricket.
A Jack of all trades is not bad at any trade but is above average at all without being the best.......and can adapt. I like that about us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:33 am
Wildmoggy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 256
It's funny, because I would say Hull are more of a workmanlike team than we are?! The stats about tries scored, and tries scored from within your own half backs that up. They are a forward orientated team who are methodical, most of their backs are slow, I reckon only Shaul could probably go the full length, we have Tupou, Miller, BJB, Johnstone, MCB......but they are very good at what they do, they grind you down and get over you physically eventually. Good luck to them, I would rather have them win it than anyone else, us excepted obviously, still not over yet!!!
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:38 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
Egg Banjo wrote:
Last year he was name coach of the season, took his team to Wembley and won, got named the team of the year, and coached Houghton who won the MoS, this year he has replicated the Wembley win and has put his team on a good path into the semi finals

Yeah, I reckon he could easily be classed as a master of his trade

You wouldn't have known from the weight of Hull fans wanting him sacked at various points in the last 2 years. Great end to last season? A goal post from the same this year...I beg to differ given Hull's funding v ours
Re: "Jack of all trades and masters of none"
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:40 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1423
hull2524 wrote:
He said it before the match as well. Tongue in cheek banter. Gave you big raps after the game.

Well maybe I wasn't in the best of moods after the match driving home and listening to Humberside :lol: but it came across as condescending.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: charlie63wildcat, Dave K., djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, Eastern Wildcat, Hasbag, Horbury Cat, JINJER, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, marc271841, nathb6, NEwildcat, normycat, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, RWB, ry21, Saint_Claire, Sandal Cat, senoj, Slugger McBatt, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Two Points, wakeyrule, Wildmoggy, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,8191,64676,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM