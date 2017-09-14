Lee Radford's comment on our performance on Humberside tonight. Disrespectful I thought. He gives us no credit for dominating the first half and reduces our display to that comment. Well Lee, I would take a look at your own efforts as a coach. With all the advantages you have at Hull, do you reckon you are a master of your trade?
Edited...at least Gareth Ellis knows how to pay respect in his comments on Sky at the end
