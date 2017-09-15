I spoke to a parent of a player who is 3rd choice in position at a Super League Club . Next season ,unless players ahead of him get injured, his only options are , a loan deal . Or sitting in the stands .

The RFL need to seriously look at the structure of the professional game. Young players are left in the cold . Loaning out players is all well and good, but does that hamper the progression of the lower league Clubs?

At the moment it seems to a bit of "all fur coat and no knickers ".

For me personally, I think we are in a sad state with our COHA .

We should have our own , as should Rovers . The rivalry in our City should be at all levels .