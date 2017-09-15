WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bench tonight

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bench tonight

Post a reply
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:23 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1725
Mrs Barista wrote:
It's a funny thing about Abdull. Rovers fans crowing about how excellent he was because they thought he was signing for them for next year early on, now desperately trying to play him down when it was confirmed he's actually our player and we intend that he's returning. Hull fans not really bothered either way as we have Sneyd, Kelly and Connor ahead of him in the halves and Watts probably our first choice LF next year. Hmm..


Abdull has more chance of first team football with HKR than ourselves and why i think he will sign for them.
We are not running an under 23 team next season so his option would be Doncaster or out on loan to a higher grade club.
The other option would be another season on loan at HKR either way cant see him in back for next season.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:29 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4122
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Always look a better and more creative team when Connor is on but I thought Fash and Bowden did well last night myself!.


Agree on Bowden for me he is the most improved player at the club. Regularly makes metres and takes an awful lot of effort from the defence to put him down. Again last night he was make no ground going forward.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: Bench tonight
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:40 am
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3164
Location: North Hull
bonaire wrote:
Abdull has more chance of first team football with HKR than ourselves and why i think he will sign for them.
We are not running an under 23 team next season so his option would be Doncaster or out on loan to a higher grade club.
The other option would be another season on loan at HKR either way cant see him in back for next season.


This is why all Clubs in SL should have their own Reserve grade , and their own Academies.
The game is losing players as they have nowhere to play .
Unfortunately, there are not enough decent sides for a promotion and relegation based system .
That is why it is highly likely that a Franchise system for SL may return for 2019 .
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, FC-Steward, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Mild mannered Janitor, paperboy, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, swissfan, themightynortherner, threepennystander and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,3062,14476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDONB
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM