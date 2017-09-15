Mrs Barista wrote: It's a funny thing about Abdull. Rovers fans crowing about how excellent he was because they thought he was signing for them for next year early on, now desperately trying to play him down when it was confirmed he's actually our player and we intend that he's returning. Hull fans not really bothered either way as we have Sneyd, Kelly and Connor ahead of him in the halves and Watts probably our first choice LF next year. Hmm..

Abdull has more chance of first team football with HKR than ourselves and why i think he will sign for them.We are not running an under 23 team next season so his option would be Doncaster or out on loan to a higher grade club.The other option would be another season on loan at HKR either way cant see him in back for next season.