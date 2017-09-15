WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bench tonight

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bench tonight

Post a reply
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:42 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18148
Location: Back in Hull.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Bowden as been very good this season, been showing signs for last couple of seasons of becoming a top prop, with micky coming in next year, we look very good in the front row, just need green to show same consistency as bowden now


I think Green has had a good year and put in some good performances, too many injuries and a bit unlucky with his latest illness.

I like the look of the pack next year, Ellis is a massive loss, but I think we have shown enough times this year that we can play and win without him, which we struggled to do it previous years.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:16 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3952
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DGM wrote:
Sometimes what you look for in a game and an opinion you form isn't quite the reality.

Last year his average meter gain was second in the forwards behind only Scott Taylor, his number of carries were the 5th highest forward (more than Mini & Ellis), total meters 4th highest forward.

Do you know how long some og his stints were? SEVEN minutes was his shortest, the first half of the season he was blowing out his arris and was unfit to do barely 20 minutes a game. Sure his metres gained were v.good, but bringing him on for a few minutes at the back end of a half will allow you to do that. Also he wasn't up to much in the tackling stakes. As I'll point out again, Thompson made 50% more tackles and only 2 fewer tackle busts. Given the amount of stick Thompson gets that's hardly a glowing comparison for the highest paid player in the whole of SL is it?
Bowden for instance was just behind in average metres gained (7.31 v 8.01) but made almost twice as many tackles (601 v 335), if Bowden had made the stats FP had and only did a few minutes in some games at opportune moments (which is what some interchanges are about) we'd be saying he was bang average. That FP was easily on 3 times what Bowden was on, if not a lot more Pritchard was very poor value and didn't have a particularly good season, nowhere near the hype and much less than expected. I'm glad we were only going to have him for the one season (we couldn't afford him and the plan wasn't to keep him anyways despite what people might think).

The dilemma for next season is Hadley v Washbrook. For me we need to be playing Hadley every week (as per the side Mrs B put up earlier) I think he's a better all round player than Washbrook, covers the DH role, can pass, is a great tackler and a very smart player. it's no wonder wakey fans and coaches have been giving him so much praise. So, do we have two utility forwards in the 17 incl one on the bench or have Hadley/Washbrook on the bench with the options of the other forwards.
Whilst Griffin has done okay he's nowhere near what he was doing for Salford, I'd have Connor in front of him every time.

As other have said, having Connor on the bench is a waste, if you're putting him there because you want to cover a half who might be a bit dicky, then that's the wrong decision. Put him in to start and drop the half that isn't quite right, surely that's what we have back ups for? You put him on the bench as cover for a back, well we already know that the likes of Thompson, Turgut and even Hadley can do that role but a bench spot on the off chance a back goes down is just silly, it happens so rarely that having a back on the bench to cover for a back isn't a logical choice.
I see that Radford has had to play Connor and Griffin, he wants them both to have game time and when we've had injuries that's fine but having Connor on the bench or Griffin on the bench as a forward (has he even stepped into doing that yet at all?) when we are full strength to my mind is not good for the overall balance and not putting our strongest team out.

As for Brad Fash, I really like this kid, got great attitude, great work rate and for those saying he's too small, rubbish, of the young forwards he's the stand out by a mile, he's only 21 in any case.

I'd like to see us go;

Shaul
Talanoa
Tuimavave
Connor/Griffin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Paea/Matongo
Minichiello/Thompson
Green/Fash/Turget
Washbrook
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:45 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4795
some good points, but griffin derserves his starting place, I agree about fash but my worry is his size, hes small, but a good squad member imo
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:51 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3163
Location: North Hull
Will Abdull be in the mix next year ?
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:01 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4795
hope so,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:07 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1724
HFC Boy wrote:
Will Abdull be in the mix next year ?


I think he will sign for HKR
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:13 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3163
Location: North Hull
bonaire wrote:
I think he will sign for HKR


How much will we get for him ?
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:17 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1871
Location: East stand!
hull2524 wrote:
Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?

It looked it. Washy was supposed to be out from it. Then Sika went Down. Wonder if a few have had it but we've kept it quiet. I can't explain how Kelly was so good last week to this ha
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:37 pm
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9170
Location: Hull
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It looked it. Washy was supposed to be out from it. Then Sika went Down. Wonder if a few have had it but we've kept it quiet. I can't explain how Kelly was so good last week to this ha


I'm convinced some were playing having had a bug or suffering from one last night. Looked so lethargic in how they played.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:45 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25092
Location: West Yorkshire
HFC Boy wrote:
How much will we get for him ?


It's a funny thing about Abdull. Rovers fans crowing about how excellent he was because they thought he was signing for them for next year early on, now desperately trying to play him down when it was confirmed he's actually our player and we intend that he's returning. Hull fans not really bothered either way as we have Sneyd, Kelly and Connor ahead of him in the halves and Watts probably our first choice LF next year. Hmm..
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, FrEaK-HullFC, HFC Boy, HFCFan123, Jake the Peg, Mild mannered Janitor, Mild Rover, mk_fc, oooh Gravy!, ricardo07, rodney_trotter, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, UllFC, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 242 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,1892,52276,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
13
- 6PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
44
- 2SALFORD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
40
- 16HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
19
- 20CATALANS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
40
- 6HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM