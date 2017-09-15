|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Bowden as been very good this season, been showing signs for last couple of seasons of becoming a top prop, with micky coming in next year, we look very good in the front row, just need green to show same consistency as bowden now
I think Green has had a good year and put in some good performances, too many injuries and a bit unlucky with his latest illness.
I like the look of the pack next year, Ellis is a massive loss, but I think we have shown enough times this year that we can play and win without him, which we struggled to do it previous years.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:16 pm
DGM wrote:
Sometimes what you look for in a game and an opinion you form isn't quite the reality.
Last year his average meter gain was second in the forwards behind only Scott Taylor, his number of carries were the 5th highest forward (more than Mini & Ellis), total meters 4th highest forward.
Do you know how long some og his stints were? SEVEN minutes was his shortest, the first half of the season he was blowing out his arris and was unfit to do barely 20 minutes a game. Sure his metres gained were v.good, but bringing him on for a few minutes at the back end of a half will allow you to do that. Also he wasn't up to much in the tackling stakes. As I'll point out again, Thompson made 50% more tackles and only 2 fewer tackle busts. Given the amount of stick Thompson gets that's hardly a glowing comparison for the highest paid player in the whole of SL is it?
Bowden for instance was just behind in average metres gained (7.31 v 8.01) but made almost twice as many tackles (601 v 335), if Bowden had made the stats FP had and only did a few minutes in some games at opportune moments (which is what some interchanges are about) we'd be saying he was bang average. That FP was easily on 3 times what Bowden was on, if not a lot more Pritchard was very poor value and didn't have a particularly good season, nowhere near the hype and much less than expected. I'm glad we were only going to have him for the one season (we couldn't afford him and the plan wasn't to keep him anyways despite what people might think).
The dilemma for next season is Hadley v Washbrook. For me we need to be playing Hadley every week (as per the side Mrs B put up earlier) I think he's a better all round player than Washbrook, covers the DH role, can pass, is a great tackler and a very smart player. it's no wonder wakey fans and coaches have been giving him so much praise. So, do we have two utility forwards in the 17 incl one on the bench or have Hadley/Washbrook on the bench with the options of the other forwards.
Whilst Griffin has done okay he's nowhere near what he was doing for Salford, I'd have Connor in front of him every time.
As other have said, having Connor on the bench is a waste, if you're putting him there because you want to cover a half who might be a bit dicky, then that's the wrong decision. Put him in to start and drop the half that isn't quite right, surely that's what we have back ups for? You put him on the bench as cover for a back, well we already know that the likes of Thompson, Turgut and even Hadley can do that role but a bench spot on the off chance a back goes down is just silly, it happens so rarely that having a back on the bench to cover for a back isn't a logical choice.
I see that Radford has had to play Connor and Griffin, he wants them both to have game time and when we've had injuries that's fine but having Connor on the bench or Griffin on the bench as a forward (has he even stepped into doing that yet at all?) when we are full strength to my mind is not good for the overall balance and not putting our strongest team out.
As for Brad Fash, I really like this kid, got great attitude, great work rate and for those saying he's too small, rubbish, of the young forwards he's the stand out by a mile, he's only 21 in any case.
I'd like to see us go;
Shaul
Talanoa
Tuimavave
Connor/Griffin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts
Paea/Matongo
Minichiello/Thompson
Green/Fash/Turget
Washbrook
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:45 pm
some good points, but griffin derserves his starting place, I agree about fash but my worry is his size, hes small, but a good squad member imo
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:51 pm
Will Abdull be in the mix next year ?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:01 pm
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:07 pm
HFC Boy wrote:
Will Abdull be in the mix next year ?
I think he will sign for HKR
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:13 pm
bonaire wrote:
I think he will sign for HKR
How much will we get for him ?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:17 pm
hull2524 wrote:
Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?
It looked it. Washy was supposed to be out from it. Then Sika went Down. Wonder if a few have had it but we've kept it quiet. I can't explain how Kelly was so good last week to this ha
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:37 pm
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
It looked it. Washy was supposed to be out from it. Then Sika went Down. Wonder if a few have had it but we've kept it quiet. I can't explain how Kelly was so good last week to this ha
I'm convinced some were playing having had a bug or suffering from one last night. Looked so lethargic in how they played.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:45 pm
HFC Boy wrote:
How much will we get for him ?
It's a funny thing about Abdull. Rovers fans crowing about how excellent he was because they thought he was signing for them for next year early on, now desperately trying to play him down when it was confirmed he's actually our player and we intend that he's returning. Hull fans not really bothered either way as we have Sneyd, Kelly and Connor ahead of him in the halves and Watts probably our first choice LF next year. Hmm..
