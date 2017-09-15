Tinkerman23 wrote: Bowden as been very good this season, been showing signs for last couple of seasons of becoming a top prop, with micky coming in next year, we look very good in the front row, just need green to show same consistency as bowden now

I think Green has had a good year and put in some good performances, too many injuries and a bit unlucky with his latest illness.I like the look of the pack next year, Ellis is a massive loss, but I think we have shown enough times this year that we can play and win without him, which we struggled to do it previous years.