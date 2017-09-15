|
Let's not be too harsh.
This squad has just retained the Cup at Wembley and are three wins from being the best team in the Northern Hemisphere and then we'd have a crack at the World Club Championship (if it's on next Feb?).
Yes, we can always improve, but we work very well with the squad we've assembled and our game management is now at a different level to any time I can remember.
Also impact isn't just about strength, it's also about having someone who can kick goals for fun, kick a match winning drop goal, a 40-20, create a try with a break, catch a high ball to score a try, defend our line and not panic with 15 minutes to go throwing out silly passes.
All of the above have been a standard within our play over the past two seasons and I trust Radders and his team to make sure all 17 places are filled appropriately next season.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:56 am
|
I thought Bowden was superb again last night. He's become very difficult to bring down and always seems to steal more metres in the tackle.
Think he's really starting to mature into the role and alongside Watts and Taylor our props are something to be feared
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:03 am
|
Stanley Unwin wrote:
I thought Bowden was superb again last night. He's become very difficult to bring down and always seems to steal more metres in the tackle.
Think he's really starting to mature into the role and alongside Watts and Taylor our props are something to be feared
I agree. Bowden has been a great impact player this season and makes a lot of yards when he comes off the bench.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:21 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
hull2524 wrote:
when I saw him play rovers in his first match I was drooling at what a beast he was,but for me apart from one or two games he just didn't make enough impact, Wembley to me was typical frank, one good run then nothing, big disappointment for me, but everyone sees things different,
Sometimes what you look for in a game and an opinion you form isn't quite the reality.
Last year his average meter gain was second in the forwards behind only Scott Taylor, his number of carries were the 5th highest forward (more than Mini & Ellis), total meters 4th highest forward.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:25 am
Knows how to put his shoulder is aswell does Bowden. He's come up with some brilliant hits this year. I really like him.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:58 am
As poor as Kelly was last night , id expect a big performance from him next week . Top players usually bounce back after a bad game .
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:15 pm
|
hull2524 wrote:
Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?
He didn't look fit at all last night
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Must admit I thought Griffin had a good game last night and Fash is fast becoming one of my favourite players. I really don't see how having him in the side weakens us at all
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:41 pm
hull2524 wrote:
pritchard didn't excactly rip trees up but we will miss ellis, we have micky and Hadley coming in to replace them, plus maybe abdull,if all fit we could have a bench of green Bowden Hadley, and one of abdull washy turgut masi fash, not to bad at all imo, don't get this droping griffin to the bench, again last night he was along with fonau our best back, made ground every time he got the ball,
Indeed, the fact it took 3 or more tacklers to stop him, pales into insignificance to some.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:43 pm
Stanley Unwin wrote:
I thought Bowden was superb again last night. He's become very difficult to bring down and always seems to steal more metres in the tackle.
Think he's really starting to mature into the role and alongside Watts and Taylor our props are something to be feared
Bowden as been very good this season, been showing signs for last couple of seasons of becoming a top prop, with micky coming in next year, we look very good in the front row, just need green to show same consistency as bowden now
