Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:50 am
Let's not be too harsh.

This squad has just retained the Cup at Wembley and are three wins from being the best team in the Northern Hemisphere and then we'd have a crack at the World Club Championship (if it's on next Feb?).

Yes, we can always improve, but we work very well with the squad we've assembled and our game management is now at a different level to any time I can remember.

Also impact isn't just about strength, it's also about having someone who can kick goals for fun, kick a match winning drop goal, a 40-20, create a try with a break, catch a high ball to score a try, defend our line and not panic with 15 minutes to go throwing out silly passes.

All of the above have been a standard within our play over the past two seasons and I trust Radders and his team to make sure all 17 places are filled appropriately next season.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:56 am
I thought Bowden was superb again last night. He's become very difficult to bring down and always seems to steal more metres in the tackle.

Think he's really starting to mature into the role and alongside Watts and Taylor our props are something to be feared
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:03 am
Stanley Unwin wrote:
I thought Bowden was superb again last night. He's become very difficult to bring down and always seems to steal more metres in the tackle.

Think he's really starting to mature into the role and alongside Watts and Taylor our props are something to be feared

I agree. Bowden has been a great impact player this season and makes a lot of yards when he comes off the bench.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:21 am
hull2524 wrote:
when I saw him play rovers in his first match I was drooling at what a beast he was,but for me apart from one or two games he just didn't make enough impact, Wembley to me was typical frank, one good run then nothing, big disappointment for me, but everyone sees things different,


Sometimes what you look for in a game and an opinion you form isn't quite the reality.

Last year his average meter gain was second in the forwards behind only Scott Taylor, his number of carries were the 5th highest forward (more than Mini & Ellis), total meters 4th highest forward.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:25 am
Knows how to put his shoulder is aswell does Bowden. He's come up with some brilliant hits this year. I really like him.
