Let's not be too harsh.



This squad has just retained the Cup at Wembley and are three wins from being the best team in the Northern Hemisphere and then we'd have a crack at the World Club Championship (if it's on next Feb?).



Yes, we can always improve, but we work very well with the squad we've assembled and our game management is now at a different level to any time I can remember.



Also impact isn't just about strength, it's also about having someone who can kick goals for fun, kick a match winning drop goal, a 40-20, create a try with a break, catch a high ball to score a try, defend our line and not panic with 15 minutes to go throwing out silly passes.



All of the above have been a standard within our play over the past two seasons and I trust Radders and his team to make sure all 17 places are filled appropriately next season.