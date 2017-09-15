hull2524 wrote: Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?

Agree with you as think Kelly has been fantastic most of this season and last night was probably just one of those 'bad day at the office' performances. Think both Kelly & Sneyd had poor games compared to their usual standards but after the past few weeks not surprising they have an off night just both on the same night was inconvenient of the the pair of them. Just thought with Connor on the bench Radford may have just taken Kelly off for a period in the first half to give him a break.