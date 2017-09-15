|
Maybe Griffin could move to the bench as a second row interchange and Connor start at right centre?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:37 am
pritchard didn't excactly rip trees up but we will miss ellis, we have micky and Hadley coming in to replace them, plus maybe abdull,if all fit we could have a bench of green Bowden Hadley, and one of abdull washy turgut masi fash, not to bad at all imo, don't get this droping griffin to the bench, again last night he was along with fonau our best back, made ground every time he got the ball,
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:38 am
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Maybe Griffin could move to the bench as a second row interchange and Connor start at right centre?
Not heard that one before, well, maybe a hundred times or so.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:44 am
hull2524 wrote:
, don't get this droping griffin to the bench, again last night he was along with fonau our best back, made ground every time he got the ball,
Me neither I thought Griffin was a handful for Wakey and has been consistent of late and performed well. Was surprised Radford didn't take Kelly off for a spell in the first half and put Connor in to be honest as he just wasn't in the game at all and couldn't keep hold of the ball.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:53 am
Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:06 am
hull2524 wrote:
Kelly imo had his worst game for hull, but the kid has been great for us and every player has one of those days, the other thing with Kelly he could have a mare for 79 min then go the full length for the match winning try, wondering if he had the same bug manu had?
Agree with you as think Kelly has been fantastic most of this season and last night was probably just one of those 'bad day at the office' performances. Think both Kelly & Sneyd had poor games compared to their usual standards but after the past few weeks not surprising they have an off night just both on the same night was inconvenient of the the pair of them
. Just thought with Connor on the bench Radford may have just taken Kelly off for a period in the first half to give him a break.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:07 am
hull2524 wrote:
pritchard didn't excactly rip trees up but we will miss ellis, we have micky and Hadley coming in to replace them, plus maybe abdull,if all fit we could have a bench of green Bowden Hadley, and one of abdull washy turgut masi fash, not to bad at all imo, don't get this droping griffin to the bench, again last night he was along with fonau our best back, made ground every time he got the ball,
Frank's stats tell a different story.
We certainly didn't get enough minutes out of him, but the yardage he'd achieve in his stints off the bench was valuable & hasn't fully been replaced.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:14 am
when I saw him play rovers in his first match I was drooling at what a beast he was,but for me apart from one or two games he just didn't make enough impact, Wembley to me was typical frank, one good run then nothing, big disappointment for me, but everyone sees things different,
