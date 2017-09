pritchard didn't excactly rip trees up but we will miss ellis, we have micky and Hadley coming in to replace them, plus maybe abdull,if all fit we could have a bench of green Bowden Hadley, and one of abdull washy turgut masi fash, not to bad at all imo, don't get this droping griffin to the bench, again last night he was along with fonau our best back, made ground every time he got the ball,