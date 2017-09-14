WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bench tonight

Bench tonight
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:41 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1723
Its often said on here about not having any impact players on the bench.
Tonight was a prime example
Bowden apart a bench of Fash,Thompson and Connor is hardly going to rip up a defence
I know we have Hadley back next season but he is more of a defender than runner.
We are definately short of strong fast second row who can give us some impact off the bench and bust tackles.
Radford should also make a decision at Right centre either Connor or Griffin so we can have the extra forward on the Bench.
No point taking Griffin off every week after half time to give Connor a run and not use Griffin again.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:19 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26380
2 seasons ago our back row and bench was ellis, pritchard, manu and mini. Next year it will be manu, mini, hadley and washbrook
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:27 am
Sheldon
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22148
Location: London
Jake the Peg wrote:
2 seasons ago our back row and bench was ellis, pritchard, manu and mini. Next year it will be manu, mini, hadley and washbrook


1 from Watts, Taylor and Paea will play 13.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:28 am
Hasbag
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1834
Location: Hull
Paea will hopefully add that impact next year and it would be nice for Masi to continue his improvement and fulfil his potential over the next couple of years.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:31 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25086
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
2 seasons ago our back row and bench was ellis, pritchard, manu and mini. Next year it will be manu, mini, hadley and washbrook

Well the suggestion is that Watts goes to LF as Paea comes in. Pritchard got some criticism and Hadley's been excellent in a very competitive Wakefield side. I think we'll go something like:
Shaul
Talanoa
Carlos
Connor
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Paea
Minichiello
Green/Fash
Griffin
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:38 am
Sheldon
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22148
Location: London
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well the suggestion is that Watts goes to LF as Paea comes in. Pritchard got some criticism and Hadley's been excellent in a very competitive Wakefield side. I think we'll go something like:
Shaul
Talanoa
Carlos
Connor
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Manu
Hadley
Watts

Paea
Minichiello
Green/Fash
Griffin


I know we've got some upgrades and some to squeeze back into the cap but are we back at full cap after losing Micheals, Ellis and Fonua and replacing them with Paea and Faraimo?
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:45 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25086
Location: West Yorkshire
Sheldon wrote:
I know we've got some upgrades and some to squeeze back into the cap but are we back at full cap after losing Micheals, Ellis and Fonua and replacing them with Paea and Faraimo?

It sounds that way. Fonua was a "project" so quite cheap from what I gather; we've been pursuing Faraimo for a few years so likely to be more expensive. Paea will be on a good wedge to come back. Year on year we've added Hadley, Abdull and maybe Miloudi, plus Kelly was on a discounted contract in year 1. Makes sense that we'd be there or thereabouts.
Re: Bench tonight
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:53 am
FC-Steward
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 839
Mrs Barista wrote:
It sounds that way. Fonua was a "project" so quite cheap from what I gather; we've been pursuing Faraimo for a few years so likely to be more expensive. Paea will be on a good wedge to come back. Year on year we've added Hadley, Abdull and maybe Miloudi, plus Kelly was on a discounted contract in year 1. Makes sense that we'd be there or thereabouts.

Fonua a project ... he was playing for Melbourne first grade !

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bal, barton baird, BESTY, Chris71, DABHAND, Ellam, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, inthesun, Jake the Peg, Large Paws, Lilfatman, NSW, Opinion from the Shed, Ranjit, skoot, swissfan, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865 and 225 guests

