Its often said on here about not having any impact players on the bench.

Tonight was a prime example

Bowden apart a bench of Fash,Thompson and Connor is hardly going to rip up a defence

I know we have Hadley back next season but he is more of a defender than runner.

We are definately short of strong fast second row who can give us some impact off the bench and bust tackles.

Radford should also make a decision at Right centre either Connor or Griffin so we can have the extra forward on the Bench.

No point taking Griffin off every week after half time to give Connor a run and not use Griffin again.