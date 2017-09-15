WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!

Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:52 pm
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1429
FIL wrote:
He didn't knock on :evil:
At first glance it looked like a knock on every day of the week, but on the replays you can see that it only comes off his foot, so when Hull knocked it on 5 seconds later, it should have been our scrum and not their try !!!!
Gutted.....but proud !!

I suppose...grudgingly...I can concede I can understand why Bentham gave it but it was a mistake. Unfortunately having gone home and played the match back, Kirmo complains about being within the 10 which the offside players weren't. Maybe if we had moaned about the right thing he might have gone upstairs; he did for a lot of stuff
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:06 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 934
ry21 wrote:
You really are a complete tool.



Why?

Regards

King James
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:08 pm
Upanunder
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 285
Lebron James wrote:
Why?

Regards

King James


Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.

Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.
I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.
After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.


Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em... :roll:
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:26 am
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1429
Upanunder wrote:
Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.

Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.
I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.
After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.


Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em... :roll:

Well said. I have had a few negative moments and made a few negative comments in my time on here, but in those days we were in fact a pretty poor side! There was a lot to moan about sometimes. This season I am staggered at the comments of 'the usual suspects' on here. We know who they are. Nothing is ever good enough. I am all for freedom of speech but some NEVER give any credit and ONLY EVER snipe and moan. I thin King James is a bit of a Troll TBH. He is just out to get a reaction and then have a sad chuckle in his lonely bedroom
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:45 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6408
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Well said. I have had a few negative moments and made a few negative comments in my time on here, but in those days we were in fact a pretty poor side! There was a lot to moan about sometimes. This season I am staggered at the comments of 'the usual suspects' on here. We know who they are. Nothing is ever good enough. I am all for freedom of speech but some NEVER give any credit and ONLY EVER snipe and moan. I thin King James is a bit of a Troll TBH. He is just out to get a reaction and then have a sad chuckle in his lonely bedroom

I always thought that you were King of the moaners Charlie, but Bojo or whatever he's called makes you look like the eternal optimist! :)
