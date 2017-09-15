charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger



FIL wrote:

At first glance it looked like a knock on every day of the week, but on the replays you can see that it only comes off his foot, so when Hull knocked it on 5 seconds later, it should have been our scrum and not their try !!!!

At first glance it looked like a knock on every day of the week, but on the replays you can see that it only comes off his foot, so when Hull knocked it on 5 seconds later, it should have been our scrum and not their try !!!!

Gutted.....but proud !!

I suppose...grudgingly...I can concede I can understand why Bentham gave it but it was a mistake. Unfortunately having gone home and played the match back, Kirmo complains about being within the 10 which the offside players weren't. Maybe if we had moaned about the right thing he might have gone upstairs; he did for a lot of stuff



ry21 wrote: You really are a complete tool.





Why?



Regards



King James Why?RegardsKing James Upanunder Strong-running second rower



Lebron James wrote: Why?



Regards



King James



Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.



Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.

I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.

After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.





Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.

Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.

I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.

After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.

Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em...



Upanunder wrote:



Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.

I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.

After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.





Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em... Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em...

Well said. I have had a few negative moments and made a few negative comments in my time on here, but in those days we were in fact a pretty poor side! There was a lot to moan about sometimes. This season I am staggered at the comments of 'the usual suspects' on here. We know who they are. Nothing is ever good enough. I am all for freedom of speech but some NEVER give any credit and ONLY EVER snipe and moan. I thin King James is a bit of a Troll TBH. He is just out to get a reaction and then have a sad chuckle in his lonely bedroom

