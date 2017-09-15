WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!

Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:52 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1426
FIL wrote:
He didn't knock on :evil:
At first glance it looked like a knock on every day of the week, but on the replays you can see that it only comes off his foot, so when Hull knocked it on 5 seconds later, it should have been our scrum and not their try !!!!
Gutted.....but proud !!

I suppose...grudgingly...I can concede I can understand why Bentham gave it but it was a mistake. Unfortunately having gone home and played the match back, Kirmo complains about being within the 10 which the offside players weren't. Maybe if we had moaned about the right thing he might have gone upstairs; he did for a lot of stuff
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:06 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 934
ry21 wrote:
You really are a complete tool.



Why?

Regards

King James
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:08 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 283
Lebron James wrote:
Why?

Regards

King James


Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.

Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.
I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.
After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.


Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em... :roll:
