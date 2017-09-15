Lebron James wrote: Why?



Not a tool, just a typically dismissive attitude.Why won't it be repeated next season, the potential is pretty obvious, yawl didn't have wakey down to finish outside the bottom 4, turns out at seasons end they're only a gnats cock hair off pulling everybody's pants down, yet still they'll never amount to a hill of beans.I could understand it if it was a couple of shock victory's in an average wakey season fans getting giddy and all, but it clearly isn't that, to say its a one off season smacks more of wishful thinking than expectation.After all, the fewer competitive sides there are at the top, the easier it will be for those that are arrogant enough to think they should be.Tell you what though King James, we've got far far worse attitudes than yours, in our own fan base, packed to the rafters we are with em...