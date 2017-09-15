FIL wrote:
He didn't knock on
At first glance it looked like a knock on every day of the week, but on the replays you can see that it only comes off his foot, so when Hull knocked it on 5 seconds later, it should have been our scrum and not their try !!!!
Gutted.....but proud !!
I suppose...grudgingly...I can concede I can understand why Bentham gave it but it was a mistake. Unfortunately having gone home and played the match back, Kirmo complains about being within the 10 which the offside players weren't. Maybe if we had moaned about the right thing he might have gone upstairs; he did for a lot of stuff