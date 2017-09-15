Last week, I was totally gutted that we had found a way to lose a game that we could and should have won.

Last night, we gave FC (probably the most powerful side in SL) one hell of a dig and to go behind and yet find a way to score and be withing inches of getting a draw, wes a stunning effort.

Yes, we pulled up short but, what a great effort from 1 - 17.



It was an enjoyable game and to go toe to toe with a full strength FC, on their own patch, with the ref "helping" them, was superb.



IF RL was like that every week, we truly would have "the best game in the world" and I'm more than happy to follow a team anywhere to watch that level of passion and commitment.



Just on a side note, just how high did Foruna leap to collect the cross field kick to score.

Even though it was a try against us, the pure athleticism was a joy to witness.

For a guy of that size to get 5ft+ off the ground was a great effort.



Also, Grix played a faultless 80 mins and showed his doubters that he is indeed a quality player, top effort.



Barring a freak set of results in other games, our chance for glory has gone but, a win against Wigan will be the right way to finish, what has been, a great season.